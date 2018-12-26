From dog psychology to history of rock music, these offbeat online courses were a hit in 2018

Education doesn’t need to be always career-oriented. One can seek knowledge by learning courses that can increase their skills or make them discover different things. This year, online teaching platforms introduced short-term courses that are fun-filled and intends to delve deeper into human psychology and the way they should take care of Nature.

Advertising

Online courses on Machine Learning, Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies, Algorithms, Python data structures are some of the most popular courses in 2018, but here are the offbeat online courses in 2018 one can opt for.

Yearender 2018: Lesser known online courses of this year

Dog emotion and cognition- Duke University

Dog Emotion and Cognition will introduce one to the new study of dog psychology, what the latest discoveries tell us about how dogs think and feel about us, and how we can use this new knowledge to further strengthen our relationship with our best friends. This course is relevant to anyone interested in human evolution or even dog training

Animal behaviour and welfare- The University of Edinburgh

Advertising

Animal welfare has been described as a complex, multi-faceted public policy issue which includes important scientific, ethical and other dimensions. The course involves the study of animal behaviour as well as the challenge of accessing the emotions of animals.

This is the on-demand version of this course, which means you can start the course at any time and work through the course materials at your own pace.

Everyday parenting: The ABCs of child-rearing-Yale University

Everyday Parenting gives you access to a toolkit of behaviour-change techniques that will make you understand the behaviours you would like to see in your child. The lessons provide step-by-step instructions and demonstrations to improve your course of action with both children and adolescents.

Among many techniques, you will learn how even simple modifications to the tone of voice and phrasing can lead to more compliance. The course will also shed light on many parenting misconceptions and ineffective strategies that are routinely used.

Child nutrition and cooking- Stanford University

In these recent years, the culture of eating has changed significantly. We are exposed to multiple cuisines and processed foods. This course examines contemporary child nutrition and the impact of the individual decisions made by each family. The health risks associated with obesity in childhood are also discussed.

Health across the gender spectrum- Stanford University

This course offers an intimate, story-based introduction to the experiences of six transgender children and their families. Through illustrated stories and short teaching videos, learners will gain a better understanding of gender identity and the gender spectrum. Stanford physicians, K-12 educators, and transgender faculty members offer practical tips for parents, teachers, healthcare providers and anyone who wants to help create a more gender-expansive environment — one in which all people can live authentically

History of Rock, Part One- University of Rochester

This course examines the history of rock music, primarily as it unfolded in the United States, from the days before rock (pre-1955) to the end of the 1960s. This course covers the music of Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Phil Spector, Bob Dylan, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and many more artists, with an emphasis both on cultural context and on the music itself. The course will also explore how developments in the music business and in technology helped shape the ways in which styles developed.

Mindshift: Breakthrough obstacles to learning and discover your hidden potential- McMaster University

In today’s fast-paced learning environment, you need some direction to help boost your career and life. No matter what age group you belong to, through this course, you will learn how to seek out and work with mentors, the secrets to avoiding career ruts (and catastrophes) and general ruts in life, and insights such as the value of selective ignorance over general competence.

The course will provide practical insights from science about how to learn and change effectively even in maturity, and it will help to build on what you already know to take your life’s learning in fantastic new directions

Guitar for beginners- Berklee College of Music

Grasp the essentials needed to begin playing acoustic or electric guitar. You’ll learn an easy approach to get you playing quickly, through a combination of exploring the instrument, performance technique, and basic music theory.

For students who have long thought about picking up the acoustic or electric guitar, this course will provide an easy-access foundation that will get you playing.

People analytics- University of Pennsylvania

Advertising

People analytics is a data-driven approach to managing people at work. The managers can make decisions about their team based on deep analysis of data rather than the traditional methods of personal relationships, decision-making based on experience, and risk avoidance.

– With inputs from Coursera (coursera.org), Mindler.