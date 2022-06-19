From CUET-PG application deadline extension, state board results to changes in NCERT books and: Top education news this week

During this week, several significant events took place in the education sector. From changes in textbooks to declaration of multiple state board and entrance exams results, here are this week’s top education news.

The NCERT has dropped content on Gujarat riots from the Class 12 Political Science curriculum as part of a “textbook rationalisation” exercise in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a note on the rationalised content released by the NCERT on Thursday, pages 187-189 on Gujarat riots are among the removals from the book. Page 105 of the book on the history of the “Naxalite movement”, and pages 113-117 on “Controversies regarding Emergency” have also been dropped.

The Ministry of Education announced Thursday that it will start a special programme through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to support the ‘Agnipath’ scheme of soldier recruitment announced by the Centre. Under the initiative, NIOS will develop customised courses to help ‘Agniveers’, who have cleared matriculation, to obtain Class 12 pass certificates. The certificates to be issued by the NIOS will be recognised for higher education as well as employment.

The result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 were announced. This year, the WBJEE 2022 exam was successfully conducted on April 30, 2022 and response sheets were made available on the official websites on May 26, 2022. Candidates who were unsatisfied with their results were given the option of raising objections before midnight of May 28, and they were charged a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per response.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun the online application process for admission to various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and certificate courses for the academic session 2022-23. The last date to apply for SPPU UG and PG courses is July 12, 2022. However, candidates can submit their application forms latest by July 17 (11:59 pm) provided they pay a late fee. The admission tests for the same will be held from July 21, 2022 to July 24, 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Class 10 and 12 results were declared on June 18. The passing percentage in class 10 for boys was 85.25 per cent while for girls, it was 91.69 per cent. The passing percentage increased from 83.31 per cent in 2020 and 80.07 per cent in 2019. A total of 51.92 lakh students had registered of which as many as 47.75 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate or madhyamik exams. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams.

In Class 12, the board recorded 85.33 overall pass percentage with girls outshining boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 90.01 per cent. Boys stand at 81.21 per cent. Divyanshi from Fatehpur tops with 95.40 per cent.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration process deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG 2022. The deadline to apply for the entrance exam for admissions in postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities (CUET PG 2022) has been extended till July 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CUET-PG from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.