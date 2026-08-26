From buckets to pressure cookers: Why ‘No-Bag Day’ is becoming a campus trend at IITs, IIMs

At campuses where laptops, case studies and presentations are part of everyday life, students are finding an unusual way to break the routine — by leaving their bags behind.

The “No-Bag Day” trend is finding its way onto Indian higher-education campuses, with students at IIT Bombay and IIM Lucknow recently turning an ordinary classroom day into a playful exercise in creativity and camaraderie.

The concept is simple: conventional backpacks and laptop bags are off limits, while students can use almost anything else to carry their belongings — from buckets, drawers and umbrellas to pressure cookers, pillow covers, clothes hangers and even bicycles.