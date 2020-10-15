From AI to Machine Learning, here are the new-age courses offered by IITs

Here are the list of online courses by IITs. File

With the IITs announcing new courses, those who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 have options to study emerging programmes. While BTech computer science is among the most sort-after courses across the Indian Institute of Technology, artificial intelligence and data science is expected to attract more undergraduate students.

IIT Delhi

Most of the new launches have come from the IIT-Delhi which was also the JEE exam conducting institute this year. IIT-Delhi has set-up ‘School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI)’. Through this, the IIT will offer PhD programme from January 2021. The institute is also planning to offer postgraduate level degree courses at a later stage. The IIT aims to bring together more than 50 IIT-Delhi faculty members individually invested in various aspects of the field.

BTech in materials engineering: The Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched an undergraduate programme, BTech in materials engineering. Enrollment for the course will start from this year itself and students who qualify JEE Advanced will be eligible to apply for the new BTech programme.

The new course will have 40 seats this year. Students will also have the option to select electives in materials engineering. This course is best for those who wish to explore opportunities in both basic sciences and engineering, or a combination of the two, claims the institute.

BTech in engineering and computational mechanics: IIT-D is also offering undergraduate programme in engineering and computational mechanics from this year onward. It will be run by the Department of Applied Mechanics from the academic session 2020-21. Students who opt for this course will be able to analyse complex interdisciplinary phenomena relevant to problems in industry and cutting edge research through experimentation, analysis and computation, as per the IIT. Admission will be based on Advanced score.

Biomimicry: The top-ranking IIT has announced to offer a course on biomimicry. It would be a full semester, elective course and would teach students to imitate nature as a source of inspiration to solve complex problems, the IIT-Madras informed. To be eligible for the elective course, students have to take admission to the IIT-M based on JEE Advanced followed by JoSAA counselling.

COVID19: As part of existing courses, IIT-Guwahati has also added coronavirus as part of two of its courses at the BTech level under the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering. The institute will teach Molecular Virology of the Coronaviruses as an elective course for the BTech final year, MTech and PhD students.

All the 23 IITs offer online platform – National Programming on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). Here is a list of newly launched online UG, PG, certificate courses by IITs. For online certificate courses, the registration for the exam will begin on October 3, and candidates can apply at nptel.ac.in.

IIT-Madras is offering free courses for electrical engineers. The 12-week course started from September 14 and will help to specialise in signal processing, stochastic control, communications, networks, machine learning, and related areas. The students studying MTech, MS or PhD are eligible for this programme. After the completion of the course, e-certificate will be provided.

IIT-Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur will offer a new undergraduate programme in artificial intelligence and data science from the academic session 2020-21. The new BTech programme will have courses in computer science, mathematics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and their applications in various domains.

IIT-Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras has launched a new online course on the business accounting process. The institute’s Digital Skills Academy partnered with Bengaluru-based ArthaVidhya to offer this programme aims to upskill students and professionals looking for a career in finance and accounting.

IIT Kharagpur is offering an online certificate course for students studying Computer Engineering. The 12-week long course will be held from September 14 to December 4. The programme is focused on the various process of software development and will help those in the Information Technology field. The online exam will be held on December 20.

IIT Roorkee has launched an online course in data science. The course aims to boost your career through the foundations of Python scripting and principles. The key areas of the programme are- Introduction to packages in Python, Linear Regression and Logistic Regression, NLP (Natural Language Processing) Image processing with MLP (Multi-layer perceptron). The programme will be held from October 28 to November 10, and there are 60 seats on offer.

IIT Guwahati inviting applicants for an online course on Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence. The 12-week course will be conducted from September 14 to December 4, 2020. The course will help to develop reasoning and various learning methods of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The online exam will be held on December 19.

IIT Hyderabad launched an online certificate course on Leadership Skills. The course is focused on company heads aiming to build their leadership skills. The online courses will be held on November 21, 22, 28, 29, December 5 and 6.

