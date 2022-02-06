From appointment of new UGC chairman to postponement of NEET-PG 2022: Top education news this week

New academic programmes, collaboration among the institutes and major announcements took place this week in the education sector. The National Medical Commission (NMC), state government and education ministry also released some important information. Here is all that happened this week:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar was appointed chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC). A notification issued by the Ministry of Education said the appointment has been made for a period of five years, or until he turns 65, whichever is earlier. Kumar’s five-year term as JNU V-C had ended in January last year, but he was asked to stay on till his successor is picked. The process to pick a new JNU V-C is underway.

NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to take place on March 12, 2022, will now be held on May 21, 2022, between 9 am and 12:30 pm. The notification came a few hours after the Union Health Ministry had announced that NEET PG 2022 exam will be postponed after several candidates had requested authorities to postpone the medical entrance test as it was clashing with the counselling date. The NEET PG application deadline, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 4, will now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 PM).

The National Medical Commission (NMC) announced that the academic calendar for the current batch of undergraduate medical students (2021-22) will be three months shorter, due to the delay in admissions this year. As per the announcement made by NMC, the academic session for MBBS will begin on February 14 and conclude in June 2027, including the compulsory internship.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the date and time for the result of ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2022. The result will be announced on February 7 at 10 am. Students may check their results on- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The ICSE semester 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16 while the ISC exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) wrote to states and union territories with a plan for learning recovery to ensure a continuum of learning and mitigate the impact of the pandemic. This includes financial support to students, funds for primary school teachers to purchase tablets and Rs 20 lakh per state and union territory to conduct oral reading fluency (ORF) study.

A video of over 400 students taking the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 board exams in front of the headlights of cars parked inside the exam centre in Bihar’s Motihari surfaced on the internet. On the evening of February 1, students taking the exam at the Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college were made to write Hindi papers in the second sitting examination under the lights of vehicles.

The overall financial allocation for the education sector for 2022-23 has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore from Rs 93,224 crore (Budget estimate) in 2021-22 as the minister laid emphasis on digital modes of education to reverse learning losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The revised estimate for 2021-22 is Rs 88,001 crore.

This year, the budgetary allocation for teacher training and adult education has drastically reduced from Rs 250 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 127 crore in 2022-23. Allocation under the digital India e-learning programme, which includes the PM e-Vidya scheme, has been reduced to Rs 421.01 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 645.61 crore in 2021-22. The government has proposed the expansion of the ‘one class-one TV channel’ programme through 200 channels for providing supplementary education in regional languages in schools for classes 1 to 12.

The Delhi University (DU) has formed an eight-member NTA Coordination Committee for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), according to a notification. The committee is headed by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta with Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat serving as its convenor.

This year, admissions to the university will be done through the CUCET. The committee has been named the NTA (National Testing Agency) Coordination Committee. The NTA has been assigned the task of conducting the CUCET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.