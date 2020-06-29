From app design, UI, UX to fashion: Unique design courses to pursue online

Check the top design courses offered online (Representational image) Check the top design courses offered online (Representational image)

Design is not just limited to fashion and aesthetics but also strategy and innovation. If you are planning to pursue something useful and unique while at home, check out some online courses that help you learn more about design.

Fashion as design: This course is offered by MoMA and is available at Coursera. In this course, you will learn about more than 70 different garments and accessories from around the world. According to Coursera, this teaches you the history of the clothing industry and how one can experiment with different types of garments. It also teaches personal styling and how you can choose what is best for you as well as what will suit others. This is a free, self-paced 18-hour course and at the end you will be provided with a certificate.

The complete app design course: Created by App Brewery Co and offered by Udemy, you will learn how to create and design apps, key UI, and UX concepts. As per Udemy, the course will teach how to build an app, using real-life examples. This course requires no extra software, just a computer with an internet connection. Also, no prerequisites are needed. You can start your own business or freelancing after completing this course, which costs Rs 710. It also provides a certificate of completion and three-hours of video content, articles, reading materials. To complete the courses, students will have to pass assignments and quizzes.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | online courses with IIM certification | Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI | Job-oriented Swayam Courses | Hours long courses | English grammar

What do architects and urban planners do? The creator of this course is WitsX institution and it is available at edX. This is an introductory level course in which you will get familiarised with different duties of people working in this profession what they do and how they do it. The course claims to give a clear idea of how the designing society works. It is self-paced and free of cost. You can also get a certificate for this course but for that, you need to pay a certain amount.

Sketch from A-Z (2020): This course, created by Joseph Angelo Todaro and available at Udemy, teaches you about UI (user interface) and UX (user experience). It is a popular course that teaches you app developing and designing on sketch software. You need to download the software or use a free trial to learn this course. According to Udemy, this course teaches you all about tools and working of software sketching, so you can design web or apps efficiently. It provides step-by-step learning with practical examples. It includes 52 video lectures and 3.5 hours of material. You will be studying from the very basics as it is a beginner level course. This paid course is of Rs 700 and provides a certificate too.

Making architecture: This course is offered by IE Business School and IE School of Architecture Design and is available at Coursera. It offers both technical and theoretical knowledge that is needed to be successful in this industry. The content of this course includes how to design your project while using all the right tools. According to Coursera, it will train your mind into developing designing skills in the field of architecture. You can enroll yourself for free from 23 June onwards. It is a self-paced course of 13 hours and no prior knowledge is required.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital Auditing

Fashion design: The Sketch in 3D course is created by Charles Elum and brought to you by Udemy. It is all about changing your drawings and designs into 3D form using the Marvelous designer, of which you can download a free trial. As per Udemy, this can help designers showcase their sample products in 3D form. You will be learning all the aspects of clothing through animations and using tools, even practical aspects of clothing such as sewing, making garments, etc. This is a paid course for Rs 700. The duration of is 2.5 hours on video, besides the reading materials and articles which will be provided. You will also receive a certificate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd