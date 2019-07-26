From a pen which heals cuts to apps that monitor pill intake: IITians develop healthcare technology

Neha Priolkar from IIT Gandhinagar and Mann Goel from IIT Kharagpur came together to invent Heal-It, a handheld pen-like device which can clean and seal cuts and wounds without requiring any first-aid kit or water. When the device is pointed at the wound and a button is clicked, it applies an anti-septic cleaning gel and a solution that forms a protective waterproof layer.

The idea came to Neha when a friend was injured during a trek and they had no first-aid kit on hand. The product, she said would act as a first-aid kit and protects the wound for a couple of hours. The duo created the device within five days during IIT Gandhinagar’s workshop ‘Invent’.

At the event, as many as six innovations that figured among the top 10, including Heal-it, were from the health-tech sector. Another unique innovation was an automatic pill dispenser and cognitive monitoring device created by Arpita Kabra from IIT Gandhinagar and Lipika Gupta from IIT Guwahati respectively.

A box of medicine that records recovery

The pill-dispenser not only distributes medicine but also conducts basic tests to gauge a patient’s recovery. At the event, the demonstration included buttons that lit up depending on the task, which can be customised depending on the ailment. The device is connected to a mobile-based app through which a report is sent to the attendant and doctor. The report records how fast the given tasks were performed, whether the medicine was taken on time, etc.

The prescribed drugs, however, will be disseminated irrespective of the completion of task as the main aim is to give medicines and that too on time, explained Lipika.

An automatic glucometer

Yash Raj from IIT Dhanbad and Govind VB from IIT Madras invented a device that monitors the level of glucose in a patient’s body and automatically injects the required amount. According to the makers, diabetic patients, especially those suffering from uncontrollable diabetes are required to inject different dosages of insulin at different times and an incorrect dosage puts them at risk of several other diseases. The duo said they are in the process of developing it further to make it usable for both doctors and patients. The updated version might include the storage of data and report analysis for a better understanding of the disease by doctors.

Reusable sanitary napkin washer

Devyani Maladkar, IIT Goa and Aishwarya Agarwal, IIT Bombay invented an inexpensive device to clean reusable sanitary pads. The apparatus is a small mechanical washing machine and costs around Rs 1500. The device operates on energy generated by moving the pedals installed on it. The idea is to avoid the harmful effects of chemicals and non-biodegradable waste generated by non-reusable, mainstream, sanitary napkins.

Among other products was Priyanka Arora, IIT Goa and Gitika Sonker, IIT Guwahati’s smartwatch that checks for dehydration and, if symptoms are detected, warns the user to drink water. And a working prototype of a wheelchair add-on, which can help patients transfer themselves from a wheelchair to any platform, be it a toilet or bed, developed by Aman Singhal, IIT Dharwad and Dinesh Jangid, IIT Bombay.

Each team was given a deadline of five weeks to generate an idea, draft a solution to the problem and create a prototype. The best invention received Rs 2 lakh followed by Rs 1 lakh for the second place and Rs 50,000 for the third.