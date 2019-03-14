Fresh JNU admission process from March 15

JNU will begin registrations for admissions to its 2019-20 batch from March 15. Students will have a month for registration, following which entrance examinations will be held from May 27-30. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the online entrance test — a first for JNU — will upload the e-prospectus and other details on its website on March 15.

Announcing the admissions, Director of Admissions Deepak Gaur said, “The seat intake across all programs for this academic year is 3,383, including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.”

Meanwhile, the purported prospectus was “leaked” on WhatsApp groups, leading to confusion. Asked if the prospectus was genuine, Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra said: “NTA will notify. That will be official.” NTA Director Vineet Joshi said, “We haven’t received any prospectus from the university as yet.” JNUSU has protested the hike in entrance exam fee.