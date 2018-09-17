Free to study abroad if you didn’t take NEET 2018: MCI

NEET 2018: The students who had appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and could not clear it successfully will not be eligible to move abroad NEET 2018: The students who had appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and could not clear it successfully will not be eligible to move abroad

NEET 2018: Following a Delhi High Court order, the Medical Council of India in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has granted permission in this academic year to all medical aspirants who wants to study abroad if they did not appear for NEET. Meanwhile, the students who had appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and could not clear it successfully will not be eligible to move abroad.

Students who are only eligible to study abroad, according to the official notification

– They shall furnish an undertaking that they had not registered or appeared for NEET

– They shall obtain an eligibility certificate from the council prior to admission or joining the foreign medical institutes.

– The council may at its discretion verify from the CBSE whether such undertaking is genuine or not. In case, the undertaking is found to be fake/ false/forged, appropriate action will be taken leading to cancellation of the eligibility certificate of the candidates.

The MCI on March 8 in a notice mentioned that NEET was mandatory for students who want to study medicine abroad, and the result of the entrance examination will be treated as eligibility certificate. Before NEET, the students who are going abroad had to score a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12.

