Free tablets to be distributed to Class 10, 12 students: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a slew of announcements on Independence Day including the distribution of free tablets for the students of classes 10 and 12.

After hoisting the tricolour at the police lines on the 75th Independence Day, the chief minister paid tributes to the freedom fighters.

Making the announcements for Uttarakhand, he said, “Children are our future. We have started Vatsalya Yojana to take care of children who have lost their parents to the Covid pandemic. They will get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme up to the age of 21. Now we have decided to provide free tablets for the students of class 10 and 12.”

The chief minister said the state government has also decided to constitute a high-level committee to address the apprehensions about the land laws in the state besides instituting Sunderlal Bahuguna Prakriti Sanrakshan Award to be given for distinguished work in the field of environment and nature conservation.