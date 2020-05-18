Free online crash course begins for ICSI July exams, here’s how to apply

Crash course begins today. (Representational image/ ThinkStock) Crash course begins today. (Representational image/ ThinkStock)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started conducting an online crash course to help students prepare for upcoming July exams. These are the foundation, executive and professional level exams which are held in June every year, however, this year the exams will instead begin from July.

ICSI will share the link to join the course with the candidates through their respective email IDs. These courses are free for all students and at least a week’s time will be given to each subject.

Read | ‘Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI

The classes for foundation exams will begin from June 10, for executive and professional exams classes will be held from May 18. The crash course will conclude on July 2. The duration of the foundation course will be 11:30 to 1:30 pm and for executive course training, timings will be 2 pm to 5 pm and the professional course training will be held from 8 am to 11 am.

As per the detailed schedule released earlier, the exams will be held from July 6 and will conclude on July 15. ICSI has further reserved July 17, 18 and 19 as exam dates, in case of any disruption. These exams are generally held in December and June every year.

ICSI is conducting several classes online for its students as well as industry professionals. The institute had earlier released an array of courses online. Some of the unique online courses offered by ICSI include ‘Women directors’ to forensic audit. Check full list here.

The ICSI had introduced its first digital educational course in April, it was a 50-hours online educational course on “Valuation of Securities or Financial Assets”. The shift was made as the institute is currently shut due to the lockdown, however, classes are being conducted digitally. Now, the institute offers a series of online self-assessment modules, focused webinars for upskilling of professionals. The courses range from those for school graduates to working professionals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd