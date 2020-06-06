Free online courses by top universities you can finish within hours

Check the list of free online short courses (Representational image) Check the list of free online short courses (Representational image)

If you wish to get certification from top universities across the world but are not willing to put in long hours for rigorous study then here is a list of courses for you. These courses, which last a few hours, are further divided into weeks, making the schedule flexible. Most of the courses can be extended and self-paced as well. Check out the list here:

Machine Learning: Offered by Stanford University, the course on Machine Learning is free. Enrollment will begin from June 8 at the official website, coursera.org. The course is available in English with subtitles in Hindi, Japanese, Hebrew, Spanish and Chinese. It is 54 hours long and is about artificial neural networks, machine learning algorithms, logistic regression. It claims to provide a broad introduction to machine learning, data mining, and statistical pattern recognition.

Selling social media to your boss: The course is available at udemy.com for free of cost. It teaches selling social media to B2B and B2C, generating leads on social media, and shapes the business argument, tailoring pitch to the corporate culture among others. It is of 1.23 hours duration, taught by Eric Schwartzman, a multidisciplinary team leader.

The science of Beer: The course is offered by Wageningen University via edX. The course is six weeks long with around 2-4 hours per week. While the course is free, to get a certificate, candidates will have to pay Rs 3,706. The course will cover the production of beer, raw materials used, the design behind it, names and historical events related to beer, and steps involved in the supply chain among other things. It is open to all and can be self-paced.

Engineering Health – an Introduction to Yoga and Physiology: The course is offered by Tandon School of Engineering, New York University. It is a beginner-level course of 47 hours and can be stretched based on the student’s schedule. The weekly course assignment will include physiology lectures, a weekly yoga practice, suggested readings, and optional discussions for a total of 3-5 hours per week. The course is available at Coursera for free.

Happiness Course: The course is available at ed-tech platform Udemy. It claims to teach the proven techniques to discover a positive way to life, gain control over your mind, handle negative emotions, and wisdom of eastern spirituality. It is a 1 hour 56-minute on-demand video course. Anyone can take this course, however, as per the instructions on the website, one needs to sit in a quiet place by themselves to maximise the benefits.

Design your personal weight loss plan: The course offered by Case Western Reserve University via Coursera and is free of cost and has started enrollment from June 5. Students also have a chance to start a career as a dietician after completion of this course. The course is of beginner-level and covers planning an individualised weight loss programme. It provides evidence-based information for planning a weight loss programme that is safe and effective in producing a one to two pounds loss per week, claims the varsity. It is a 17-hour long course and can be taken over the course of five weeks.

How to understand arguments: Duke University offers an online course on ‘Think Again: How to Understand Arguments’. The course is 16-hours-long and available at Coursera and divided into four parts. All four courses in this series are offered through sessions that run every four weeks. The course will teach the learner about how to break an argument into its essential parts, how to reveal their connections, and how to fill in gaps in an argument.

How to learn online: Designed for those who are new to e-learning, this course will prepare you with strategies to be a successful online learner. It is a two-week course with around 2-3 hours of teaching per week. It can be self-paced too. The course teaches time management, back-end techniques and the best way to use them to learn digitally. While the course is available free of cost, to have a certificate, one needs to pay Rs 3706.

Business intelligence and data warehousing: The Univerdas Nacional Autonama de Mexico (UNAM) is offering the course via Coursera. The course is 13-hours-long and will be delivered for over 6 weeks. Learners will be able to understand the problem of integration and predictive analysis of the high volume of unstructured data (big data) with data mining and the Hadoop framework.

Influencer Marketing Strategy: The course is offered by Rutgers – the state university of New Jersey. It is a 26-hour-long course. Students must have cleared class 12 level of education in order to apply. The institute claims to teach learners about influencer marketing strategy templates, a two-step flow model of communication among others. Students will have a final project in which they will have to pitch a deck for social media influencer strategy. It is available at Coursera.

