Free education for women in Karnataka government colleges

In what seems to be a move to encourage women education, the Karnataka government has decided to bear the education expenses of girl students pursuing pre-university, graduation and post-graduate courses in government-run colleges. The scheme has been approved by the state cabinet and will be implemented from the current academic year onwards.

The government would bear the college fees of 3.7 lakh girls, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byregowda told reporters. This scheme will cost Rs 95 crore to the state exchequer annually, he told PTI.

The cabinet also gave its consent to a tourism promotion policy that would encourage films to be shot in tourist destinations in the state.

The tourism department would pay an honorarium ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore depending upon the scale of the film project, he told PTI.

Among others, the cabinet approved simplifying the procedure for change of land use from agriculture to residential and other purposes, the revival of an ailing sugar factory in Bidar and modernisation of Ghataprabha Left Bank Canal at an expenditure of Rs 573 crore.

It also approved and revision of allowances for employees as recommended in the sixth pay commission, which would incur an annual additional expenditure of Rs 400 crore.