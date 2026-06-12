Free education for Odisha students in govt schools, colleges from KG to PG: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that education in government schools and colleges across the state will now be free from kindergarten to postgraduate level.
The announcement came during a press conference marking two years of the BJP government in Odisha. Majhi said the initiative is aimed at ensuring universal access to education and will particularly benefit students from economically weaker sections and girls.
“In order to make education truly free and universal, my government is announcing free education from KG to PG. This step, perhaps the first of its kind in the country, will be implemented in Odisha,” Majhi stated.
ଆମ ସରକାର ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ପ୍ରକୃତ ଅର୍ଥରେ ଦେୟମୁକ୍ତ ଓ ସାର୍ବଜନୀନ କରିବା ଦିଗରେ ଐତିହାସିକ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । କେଜିରୁ ପିଜି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଦେୟମୁକ୍ତ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ, ବିଶେଷକରି ଆର୍ଥିକ ଭାବେ ପଛୁଆ ବର୍ଗ ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ । #2YearsofLokankaSarakar… pic.twitter.com/7egjaJn4j5
— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 12, 2026
The Chief Minister emphasised that the decision would strengthen the foundation of the state’s youth and contribute significantly to long-term development. Reflecting on his administration’s journey since assuming office on June 12, 2024, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described it as a people-centric government operating in close coordination with citizens under the Centre-State double-engine model. He underscored that in the past two years, the government has rolled out 121 welfare and development schemes, aimed at fostering a more inclusive and prosperous Odisha.
Earlier on Thursday, the Odisha government announced free bus rides for candidates taking the NEET UG re-examination on June 21. In a letter to the chairman-cum-managing director of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the government stated that, following the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it will provide free bus travel for NEET aspirants.
This facility will be available to all 56,983 candidates across the state who will be attending exams at 134 examination centres. This decision aims to reduce the risk of heatstroke, support candidates from economically weaker sections, and ensure hassle-free travel to the exam centres.