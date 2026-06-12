Free education for Odisha students in govt schools, colleges from KG to PG: CM

The announcement came during a press conference marking two years of the BJP government in Odisha. (Representative image: Express photo by Narendra vaskar)

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that education in government schools and colleges across the state will now be free from kindergarten to postgraduate level.

The announcement came during a press conference marking two years of the BJP government in Odisha. Majhi said the initiative is aimed at ensuring universal access to education and will particularly benefit students from economically weaker sections and girls.

“In order to make education truly free and universal, my government is announcing free education from KG to PG. This step, perhaps the first of its kind in the country, will be implemented in Odisha,” Majhi stated.