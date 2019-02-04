Free education for children of farmer under KALIA scholarship: Odisha CM

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has announced KALIA scholarship to assist children of farmers who are beneficiaries of Krushak Assistance for livelihood and income augmentation (KALIA) scheme. The students who avail the scholarship will be provided with free higher education in professional courses.

The state government will bear the cost of higher education of children of farmers who are economically weaker and avail KALIA benefits, said Patnaik during a congregation in Keonjhar, Odisha.

To promote meritorious students from farming households, CM @Naveen_Odisha announced #KALIA Scholarship. Under the initiative, State Government will support higher education expenses of students in Government professional colleges. #KALIAScholarship — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) February 3, 2019

“I want your children to be engineers, doctors, professionals. Let your children study well and the state government will take responsibilities of their higher studies,” Patnaik said while addressing farmers.

To avail the benefit, students need to secure an admission in a state-run college and apply for the scholarship. Thereafter, the applicants will be shortlisted based on merit.

KALIA is an already running scheme of Odisha state government under which Rs 5,000 each for Rabi and Kharif season is given to farmers. A total of Rs 10,000 is granted by the government per family. The scheme has now been extended for children of farmers as well.