Adobe offers these three AI tools free of cost for Indian students

Adobe, a computer software company, has made three of its applications – Firefly, Photoshop and Acrobat, free for Indian students. Students will be able to access these applications via accredited higher education institutions across India. The toolkit provides access to Adobe’s creativity and productivity software along with curriculum, training and credentials that will enable students to stand out when they graduate, mentions the press release.

The announcement came at the India AI Impact Summit. In partnership with the Government of India, Adobe has made its AI-first offer, along with our industry-endorsed curriculum, free for the 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that will have content creator labs.