Adobe offers these three AI tools free of cost for Indian students

The toolkit provides access to Adobe’s creativity and productivity software along with curriculum, training and credentials that will enable students to stand out when they graduate, mentions the press release.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 06:04 PM IST
Adobe-File-photoThe announcement came at the India AI Impact Summit.(File photo)
Adobe, a computer software company, has made three of its applications – Firefly, Photoshop and Acrobat, free for Indian students. Students will be able to access these applications via accredited higher education institutions across India. The toolkit provides access to Adobe’s creativity and productivity software along with curriculum, training and credentials that will enable students to stand out when they graduate, mentions the press release.

The announcement came at the India AI Impact Summit. In partnership with the Government of India, Adobe has made its AI-first offer, along with our industry-endorsed curriculum, free for the 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that will have content creator labs.

As students learn AI skills, they will benefit from Adobe’s approach to generative AI and cutting-edge innovation — including access to AI-generated content that is safe and ready for commercial use, as well as choice and flexibility to work with other generative AI models directly in the applications.

On the other hand, an extension of Adobe Digital Academy, they have partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to offer free, industry-relevant courses and certificates to learners across India.

This initiative will equip students with the creativity, productivity and AI-powered skills in various sectors, including graphic design, video and visual effects, animation, gaming, marketing, media, e-commerce, education, and technology.

Adobe is expanding the opportunity for creativity for millions of students across India, empowering them with AI skills, further accelerating Prime Minister Modi’s vision,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe.

 

