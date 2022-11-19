scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

France aims to train nearly 20,000 Indian students by 2025: French Minister

The French minister said, "IIIT Delhi is involved in our project of a new Franco-Indian Campus on Health that shall be operational from next year, partnering here with the University of Nice in France in the field of computational biomedicine."

During his visit, the students and faculty members showcased their research projects

France is aiming to host and train five lakh, international students, by 2025, country’s Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, Jean-Noël Barrot said during his visit to Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi).

“4 lakh are already there and the number of Indian students would then be, according to President Emmanuel Macron’s vision, 20,000,” he said.

The French Minister also spoke about the significance of technological innovation in Indo-French ties and technological opportunities in France for Indian students, researchers and companies.

He further said that France has made international collaboration a priority and it can be seen in the international co-publications– over 60 per cent of scientific publications in France are produced with a foreign research organisation.

There are around 70,000 PhD students in France, of which 40 per cent are international students. The event concluded with Mr. Barrot interacting with the students of the institute.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 11:01:20 am


