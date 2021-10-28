Four-year integrated teacher education programme to be offered from next year: Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education (MoE) Wednesday notified the dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree offering BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd, which is one of the major mandates of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 related to teacher education. It will be offered in pilot mode initially in about 50 selected multidisciplinary institutions across the country.

The integrated teacher education programme (ITEP) will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary by choice. The commencement of the four-year ITEP will be from the academic session 2022-23.

Read | TET qualifying certificate to be valid for lifetime

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has devised the curriculum of this course in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialised discipline such as history, mathematics, science, arts, economics, or commerce.

Admission for the same will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the national common entrance test (NCET). This course will be offered by multidisciplinary institutions and will become the minimal degree qualification for schoolteachers.

ITEP will impart cutting-edge pedagogy and establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education, and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others.