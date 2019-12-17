Four students of FTII on indefinite fast against fee hike

The Film and Television Institute of India campus in Pune. (Courtesy: FTII) The Film and Television Institute of India campus in Pune. (Courtesy: FTII)

Four students of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) began indefinitely hunger strike from Monday claiming that the institute has been steadily hiking fees for academic courses and entrance tests.

A statement issued by the FTII Students Association on Monday night claimed that the fees for the academic courses and annual joint entrance test have gone up over years. They claimed that the fees for the academic courses have been raised by 10 per cent every year since 2013.

Similarly, fees for the annual joint entrance examinations have also been increased since 2015, it said.

“Repeated appeals against these fees hike remains unnoticed since the last three years. Therefore, the hunger strike will continue till hike in the academic fees and joint entrance test fees is revoked,” the statement said. Officials of the FTII cannot be reached for comments.

