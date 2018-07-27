Follow Us:
Four new universities to come up in West Bengal

The four new universities would be run by the government and come up in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur and Murshidabad districts, Partha Chatterjee told reporters after the meeting

Published: July 27, 2018
The West Bengal cabinet Friday gave its nod for setting up four new universities in the state, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said. The four new universities would be run by the government and come up in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur and Murshidabad districts, Chatterjee told reporters after the meeting.

At the meeting the cabinet also decided that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would lay the foundation stone of the proposed Mahatma Gandhi University in East Midnapore district on Gandhi Jayanti this year, he said. With the setting up of the five universities, their number in the state would reach 28, he said.

Identification of land for the four new universities which got the nod today are being done by the respective district magistrates and the education department, the minister added.

