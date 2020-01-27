Four Indian institutes in top 100 of FT MBA ranking 2020, IIM-B leads the pack

Surpassing India by huge margins, China has a total of nine entries in the top 100 list. (Representational image) Surpassing India by huge margins, China has a total of nine entries in the top 100 list. (Representational image)

Four Indian institutes have made it to the top 100 list of the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2020. The pack is lead by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore at 27 rank followed by Indian School of Business (ISB) at 28. IIM Calcutta has bagged 42 rank while the IIM Ahmadabad is at 47.

The IIM-Bangalore had climbed six ranks up from 33 last year to 27th spot this year. ISB, on the other hand, has dropped from 24 last year to 28 now. IIM-Calcutta has also gained from 49 to grabbing 42 rank. However, IIM-A has seen one of the biggest drops of 14 ranks — from 47 last year to 61 in this year’s ranking.

Globally, Harvard Business School, US has reclaimed its top position after ranking second in 2019. Last year’s topper Stanford Graduate School of Business, US has got the third position this time. Top three ranks have been claimed by the US. In fact, six out of the top 10 institutes are from the US followed by France with two institutes and China with one entry in the top 10.

Surpassing India by huge margins, China has a total of nine entries in the top 100 list. The UK also has nine entries in top 100 but only two in top 20.

As per this year’s ranking top 10 institutes are –

1 Harvard Business School, US

2 University of Pennsylvania: Wharton, US

3 Stanford Graduate School of Business, US

4 Insead, France

5 Ceibs, China

6 MIT Sloan, US

7 London Business School, UK

8 Columbia Business School, US

9 HEC Paris, France

10 University of Chicago: Booth, US

The ranking had weighted average salary graduates have earned over the past three years as one of the key parameters. For IIM-B the amount was $1,83,703 followed by ISB at $1,61,174. The IIM-C and IIM-A were recorded at $1,65,900 and $1,86,866 respectively.

