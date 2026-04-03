4 in 5 Indian workers building new skills amid AI-led shifts: Report

Globally, the 2026 ETS Human Progress Report shows that workers across markets are navigating sustained workplace transformation driven by rapid AI adoption and shifting expectations around future-ready skills (Image: Pexels.com/ representative)

Employees in India are reporting significantly higher exposure to workplace disruption than the global average while also demonstrating a stronger push toward upskilling and skills validation, according to the latest Human Progress Report by Educational Testing Services (ETS).

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Princeton-based ETS, which is known for conducting crucial exams like TOEFL and GRE, conducted the study, which found how the Indian workforce is navigating rapid shifts in technology, job responsibilities, and performance expectations, as professionals increasingly link career stability to their ability to continuously build and demonstrate relevant skills.

According to the report, 86 per cent of workers in India experienced major workplace disruption in the past year, significantly higher than the global average of 67 per cent, who reported at least one major change in the past 12 months.