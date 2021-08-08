Four boys from Telangana top JEE Main 2021 Session 3; aspire to join BTech CSE at IIT Bombay

Josyula Venkata Aditya, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik are the four toppers from Telangana. (Left to Right) (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Of the 17 candidates who achieved 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021 Session 3, as many as four boys from Telangana have made it to this list. Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh, Madur Adarsh Reddy, Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik and Josyula Venkata Aditya are among the toppers.

Seventeen-year-old Josyula Venkata Aditya from Hyderabad had appeared for both February and March sessions of JEE Main 2021. In the February session, he had achieved 100 percentile in BArch (paper 2) and he had topped BTech/BE (paper 1) in the March session.

Aditya is passionate about programming and wants to become a software engineer. His father, J Ramakrishna is a software engineer and his mother, J Srivalli is a homemaker.

“I do not have a role model in my life but I continue to inspire and motivate myself, which also kept me going throughout the pandemic. My father has had a great impact on my career and I want to follow in his footsteps. I want to join IIT Bombay to pursue computer science engineering,” Aditya said.

While preparation was hampered amid the pandemic, Aditya took the third session of JEE Main to prepare better for JEE Advanced and test his own abilities while he had the opportunity.

“I had lost focus at the beginning of the pandemic but I pursued multiple online courses to learn programming languages. In the long run, I wish to establish my start-up organisation and develop products, services using new-age technologies,” Aditya told indianexpress.com.

On the other hand, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh scored 99.9 percentile in both February and March sessions. He managed to score 100 percentile in the third session. While he is originally from Andhra Pradesh, he is studying in Telangana and appeared for JEE Main from the state. Hence, he is one of the toppers from Telangana.

“The pandemic did not affect my preparation much as I was able to get more time for self-studies because of online classes. It saved me a lot of time which was earlier spent travelling. Now, my only goal is to ace JEE Advanced 2021,” Lokesh told indianexpress.com.

Both his parents, Malyatri Reddy and Laxmikanta, are physical science teachers in government schools.

Apart from acing sessions 2 and 3 of JEE Main 2021, Madur Adarsh Reddy has also won a gold medal in International Chemistry Olympiad. Adarsh had appeared for JEE Main 2021 in February and March where he scored 99.99 and 100 percentile, respectively.

“Pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as it allowed me to spend more time with my parents at home. I was well-connected with my friends over WhatsApp and did not get bored during lockdowns. Covid has also highlighted the need and importance of high-end technological advancements, which is why I want to pursue computer science engineering,” Adarsh told indianexpress.com.

His father, MV Naveen Reddy is a plastic surgeon while his mother Madur Venkat Naveen Reddy is a gynaecologist. When asked why he isn’t following in the footsteps of his parents to become a doctor, Adarsh said, “I have been interested in mathematics since childhood. The subject gives me immense joy. My experience of participating in Olympiads has really deepened my understanding of numbers and equations. I wish to become a software engineer in future,” he added.