Foundation of first ‘world class’ educational institute for minorities to be laid next month

The foundation for the first of the five proposed “world class” educational institutes for minorities is set to be laid early next month, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. Naqvi said that 16-acres land has been acquired in the Mewat district of Haryana at a “scenic locale” and its foundation would be laid in the first week of September.

“Mewat, being the most backward district, needs such an institute more than any other place in the country. We hope the institute would be ready and running by 2021,” Naqvi said. He said the institute would have a provision of education from primary up to the diploma and degree levels besides centres for skill development. It will also have a coaching centre for competitive exams besides hostels with modern facilities, he added. “It will be an education, skill and a knowledge hub,” he said.

The Minister clarified that the institute would be open for all communities. The Maulana Azad Education Foundation would be the governing body of the institute but it would be run by “reputed private and government organisations”. “We are in talks with a few Indian and foreign organistations which have shown interest in running this institute on the PPP (public-private-partnership) mode,” Naqvi said.

