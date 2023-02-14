45 students from Delhi govt schools secure above 98 percentile in JEE Main 2023

Forty-five students from Delhi government schools have secured above 98 percentile in JEE mains, of which two have secured 99.98 percentile. Last year, 496 students from Delhi government schools qualified for JEE mains and of them, 74 cleared the advanced round.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, there is no shortage of potential among kids attending government schools in Delhi. If given the chance, these students can put in the necessary effort to pass tests like the JEE.

Interacting with the government school students who qualified for JEE main, Sisodia said that the hard work of students and teachers along with facilities like upgraded libraries, free coaching classes, and reading rooms have contributed to this success.

JEE मे 98 पर्सेंटाइल से ज्यादा लाकर दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलो का नाम रौशन करने वाले बच्चों से मुलाकात की@ArvindKejriwal जी के विजन के तहत बच्चो को अपने स्कूल मे ही शानदार कोचिंग मिल रही है।इसने साबित कर दिया है बच्चो को अब कोटा जाने की जरूरत नही है कोटा ही हमारे स्कूलो मे आ गया है pic.twitter.com/GPi4VLd5E6 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 13, 2023

“Our students come from varied socio-economic backgrounds and have seen the toughest times in their lives, but still they are determined to achieve their goals,” he said, addressing the students.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that not just students, but the hard work of their parents, teachers and the entire team of Delhi education has contributed a lot to their feat.