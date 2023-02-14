scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

45 students from Delhi govt schools secure above 98 percentile in JEE Main 2023

"Our students come from varied socio-economic backgrounds and have seen the toughest times in their lives, but still they are determined to achieve their goals," he said, addressing the students.

Forty-five students from Delhi government schools secure above 98 percentile in JEE mainsForty-five students from Delhi government schools have secured above 98 percentile in JEE mains, of which two have secured 99.98 percentile. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Listen to this article
45 students from Delhi govt schools secure above 98 percentile in JEE Main 2023
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Forty-five students from Delhi government schools have secured above 98 percentile in JEE mains, of which two have secured 99.98 percentile. Last year, 496 students from Delhi government schools qualified for JEE mains and of them, 74 cleared the advanced round. 

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, there is no shortage of potential among kids attending government schools in Delhi. If given the chance, these students can put in the necessary effort to pass tests like the JEE.

Also read |JEE Toppers’ Tips: What helped Harshul Suthar secure 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023

Interacting with the government school students who qualified for JEE main, Sisodia said that the hard work of students and teachers along with facilities like upgraded libraries, free coaching classes, and reading rooms have contributed to this success.

“Our students come from varied socio-economic backgrounds and have seen the toughest times in their lives, but still they are determined to achieve their goals,” he said, addressing the students.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that not just students, but the hard work of their parents, teachers and the entire team of Delhi education has contributed a lot to their feat.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 11:10 IST
Next Story

Armed robbers hold guard hostage at gunpoint, rob goods worth Rs 30 lakh from Manesar firm

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close