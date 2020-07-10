Formulating policy for PG medical exams: Govt to Bombay HC

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences final-year postgraduate courses exams were postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (File) Maharashtra University of Health Sciences final-year postgraduate courses exams were postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (File)

The Maharashtra government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that meetings were underway to formulate a policy for conducting final-year exams for MD and MS courses.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and V G Bisht was hearing a plea filed by Dr Nishant Gabbur, who sought direction to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik to declare the dates and conduct final-year exams for postgraduate courses, which were postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assistant Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan told the court that PG students were involved in Covid-19 duties and the government was concerned about them.

