Former UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar appointed Chairman of IIM Calcutta Board of Governors

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Ministry of Education officials confirmed.

The appointment, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, is for a period of four years. “Kumar’s tenure will be till completion of four years as Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Calcutta or seventy years of age, whichever is earlier,” a senior MoE official told PTI.

The Board of Governors at IIMs are the apex bodies responsible for strategic direction, policy formulation, and financial approvals. It is composed of industry leaders, eminent academics, and government representatives.