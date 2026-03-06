Former UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar appointed Chairman of IIM Calcutta Board of Governors

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Ministry of Education officials confirmed.
The appointment, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, is for a period of four years. “Kumar’s tenure will be till completion of four years as Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Calcutta or seventy years of age, whichever is earlier,” a senior MoE official told PTI.
The Board of Governors at IIMs are the apex bodies responsible for strategic direction, policy formulation, and financial approvals. It is composed of industry leaders, eminent academics, and government representatives.
Kumar brings to the role a career spanning research, teaching, and institutional leadership. He served as UGC Chairman from February 2022 to April 2025, and prior to that, as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University from January 2016 to 2022. Before his administrative stints, his tenure at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi included holding the NXP Chair Professorship and coordinating the VLSI Design programme.
At the UGC, Kumar oversaw a wave of reforms in higher education. He played a pivotal role in implementing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions, aimed at standardising the admission process across universities.
He also advocated for digital platforms like SWAYAM and Open and Distance Learning to promote online education, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020. Other key initiatives included the Professor of Practice scheme, the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme, and facilitating foreign universities to set up campuses in India.
Kumar was also recently awarded the Padma Shri in 2026 for his distinguished contribution to education.
