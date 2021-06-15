Former IIT-Ropar director appointed as institute professor at IIT-Madras

Former director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar Sarit K Das has been appointed as an institute professor at IIT Madras and will focus on institute-level R&D efforts. He now serves as an institute chair professor and institute professor at the IIT-M’s department of Mechanical Engineering. He has also been a visiting chair professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

Das is a recipient of DAAD and the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship of Germany. He was recently awarded the ‘IIT Madras Lifetime Achievement Research Award’ for his contributions to research.

Das has a rich academic experience with interdisciplinary research, ranging from thermal engineering to biology and from nanotechnology to cancer research with more than 22,000 citations. He will now focus on forging large alliances of interdisciplinary research groups such as biomicrofluidics for health care, battery technology and quantum computing. One of the key areas he would be working on will be the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP).

His current research interests include heat transfer in nanofluids, microfluidics, biological heat transfer, nanoparticle-mediated drug delivery in cancer cells, heat exchangers, boiling in microchannels, fuel cells, jet instabilities and computational fluid dynamics.

He has published four books and more than 350 research papers. A recent study by Stanford University places him among the top 0.25 % of scientists in the world.