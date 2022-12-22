Former IIT Guwahati director takes charge of AICTE as Chairman

Former director TG Sitharam of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Wednesday took charge of his new duties as the chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Sitharam has now replaced the UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of AICTE since the former AICTE chairman Anil D Saharabudhe retired after attaining 65 years of age.

As the Chairman of AICTE, Sitharam aims to provide transformative education to Indian students with the aim of creating leaders and innovators, and generate new knowledge for a sustainable society. He also aims to make India a global educational knowledge hub by increasing the Gross enrollment ratio.

In his previous roles, Sitharam has worked on multidisciplinary problems addressing diversified societal challenges with many administrative positions at institutions such as IISc, IIT, and CI. He has also been involved in many boards along with more than six years of interaction with AICTE. As a result, he has rich leadership and administrative experience in managing academic units, programmes, research centers, startups, and entrepreneurial activities.

He will also focus on multidisciplinary research areas in collaboration with international institutions and research centres to establish an industry co-innovation network to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)