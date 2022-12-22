scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Former IIT Guwahati director takes charge of AICTE as Chairman

Leading higher education into an era of disruptive innovations and making India a global educational knowledge superpower Prof. Sitharam takes charge of his new role as chairman of AICTE.

AICTE Chairman, Sitharam, M Jagadesh KumarSitharam has now replaced the UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of AICTE since the former AICTE chairman Anil D Saharabudhe retired. (File image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Former director TG Sitharam of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Wednesday took charge of his new duties as the chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Sitharam has now replaced the UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of AICTE since the former AICTE chairman Anil D Saharabudhe retired after attaining 65 years of age.

Read |Graduates can now directly join PhD programmes under new pattern: UGC Chief

As the Chairman of AICTE, Sitharam aims to provide transformative education to Indian students with the aim of creating leaders and innovators, and generate new knowledge for a sustainable society. He also aims to make India a global educational knowledge hub by increasing the Gross enrollment ratio. 

In his previous roles, Sitharam has worked on multidisciplinary problems addressing diversified societal challenges with many administrative positions at institutions such as IISc, IIT, and CI. He has also been involved in many boards along with more than six years of interaction with AICTE. As a result, he has rich leadership and administrative experience in managing academic units, programmes, research centers, startups, and entrepreneurial activities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

He will also focus on multidisciplinary research areas in collaboration with international institutions and research centres to establish an industry co-innovation network to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:08:17 pm
Next Story

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s family issues statement after MC Stan’s threat on the show

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close