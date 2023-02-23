scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Former IIT Delhi director appointed as new VC of BITS Pilani

The current Vice Chancellor, Professor Souvik Bhattacharyya will be leaving on March 10. Professor Rao will be the vice chancellor of campuses located in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, Dubai and Mumbai.

V Ramgopal Rao appointed as new VC of BITS PilaniRao will be assuming office from March 10 (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu/ File)
Listen to this article
Former IIT Delhi director appointed as new VC of BITS Pilani
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi), Professor V Ramgopal Rao will be the new Vice Chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani).

The current Vice Chancellor, Professor Souvik Bhattacharyya will be leaving on March 10. Professor Rao will be the vice chancellor of campuses located in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, Dubai and Mumbai.

Also read |Ex-IIT Delhi director Ramgopal Rao on why EQ matters as much as IQ

The news was shared by Professor Rao in a social media post, along with a letter by the chancellor, Kumar Mangalam Birla. He will be based at the Pilani campus in Rajasthan.

Professor Rao was the director of IIT Delhi from 2016 to 2021 and is currently the Pillay Chair professor in the department of Electrical Engineering. He also served as a PK Kelkar chair for nanotechnology in the department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay.

Also read |Staying relevant in ChatGPT era: Former IIT Delhi Director explains importance of creativity, innovation

During his tenure, he improved the ranking of IIT Delhi across all campus ranking platforms through various steps including creation of 13 new centres of excellence and 10 new academic units as well as implementing a multipronged approach towards faculty recruitment, research finds, social media engagement and more.

Also Read
CBSE issues guidelines for Board Exams 2023
CBSE issues fresh guidelines for conduction of Class 10th, 12th exams
iit bombay placement study
IIT Bombay Placement: Computer Science, Electrical and Mechanical student...
IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies
IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC,...
Maharashtra CET 2023 exam dates
Maharashtra CET 2023: Registration begins for MBA/MMS entrance exams

He also holds a degree from Germany and honorary doctorates from three universities in India. He is a fellow of IEEE, TWAS, INAE, INSA. IASc and NASI. A recipient of over 35 awards and honours from all over the world and has published over 480 papers and holds 50 patents in the field of nanoelectronics and sensors.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 21:34 IST
Next Story

1,912 bottles of IMFL seized, 2 held

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close