Former higher education secretary passes away at 63

Vinay Sheel Oberoi, former HRD Secretary (Source: Twitter/SmritiZIrani) Vinay Sheel Oberoi, former HRD Secretary (Source: Twitter/SmritiZIrani)

Former higher education secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi passed away on April 10. He sufferers a stroke Wednesday while recovering from a liver transplant operation. He was 63-year-old.

Oberoi, a retired IAS officer of 1979 batch and Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was the higher education secretary from June 2015 to February 2017, when Smriti Irani was the HRD Minister. He played a key role in getting the Institution of Eminence project off the ground and in drafting of the Indian Institute of Management Act which empowers IIMs to grant degrees to the students.

Besides serving in the HRD Ministry, he was secretary of the Women and Child Development Ministry and was also India’s ambassador and Permanent Representative at UNESCO.

Read| Amit Khare takes charge as Higher Education Secretary amid JNU protests

Irani tweeted about Oberoi Saturday, “Colleague, father figure, friend. Was blessed to serve with him in HRD when he donned the hat of Secretary Higher Education. Though we lost him last night , his guidance & kindness will stay with me forever.”

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa wrote on Twitter, “Vinay Sheel Oberoi former Sec Higher Ed GoI is no more. He had a stroke on Wed while recuperating from a liver transplant. His daughter donated her liver. We met during morning walks. He sent me his beautiful & humane photos of the NE. Smiling,friendly soul. My prayers. Miss him.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd