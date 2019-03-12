Forgot UPSEE 2019 application number or password? know what to do

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is conducting the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 21, 2019.

The undergraduate courses for which admission is through UPSEE 2019 UG are BTech, BArch, BDes, BPharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA, MTech Dual Degree. While preparing for this exam, candidates are advised to go through previous years’ question papers of UPSEE.

Postgraduate courses to which admission is on basis of UPSEE 2019 PG are MCA, MBA, MCA Lateral Entry. The admission to MTech, MDes, MPharma, March is also through UPSEE.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download UPSEE 2019 admit card from April 15, 2019. Official website to get it is upsee.nic.in.

However, even before getting the admit card, candidates will be able to login to do online partial correction of the submitted form. This shall take place from March 15 to April 3, 2019.

For both these activities, application number and password will be required.

Since students may at times forget their login credentials, means to retrieve them have been made available.

What to do if the forgotten password of UPSEE 2019?

Go through steps given below to reset the password if you have forgotten it.

Step 1: Click on login or appropriate course online application button at upsee.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click the forgot password button.

Step 3: Select any one option – to reset the password through security question, verification code on a text message, reset link via email. Hit continue.

Step 4: If you opt for a security question, on the next screen you have to enter the security answer of your security question.

Step 5: Otherwise, if you opt for a text message, then you enter application number and date of birth. Then you get a code through SMS. Using it you can reset the password.

Step 6: Otherwise, if you select email, then you enter application number and date of birth to get a reset link in your email. Click it to land on reset page.

What to do if forgotten application number of UPSEE 2019?

Go through steps given below to retrieve application number.

Step 1: Go to the login page at upsee.nic.in of your opted program.

Step 2: Click on forgot application number.

Step 3: From the drop-down, select your programme.

Step 4: Enter the candidate name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth.

Step 5: You will get your application ID.

Students must not share their login credentials with anyone. They should be kept safely until the end of the process as they will also be required to check the result of UPSEE 2019.