FRI Dehradun invites applications for M.Sc. admission, check details

FRI M.Sc admission 2019: Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has announced admission process for Master of Science (M.Sc) programme. The online application process for admission to MSc Forestry, MSc Wood Science and Technology, MSc Environment Management and MSc Cellulose and Paper Technology courses will be closed on April 8, 2019.

The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree can apply through the official website, fri.icfre.gov.in. The last date to apply through post is March 29.

The admission test will be held on May 19 at 12 cities across India. The centres are Dehradun, Jabalpur, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Jodhpur, Shimla, Ranchi, Coimbatore and Jorhat.

The admit card for the admission test will be released in the fourth week of April. The candidates will get their hall ticket in the mail id by April 30, 2019. If the candidates do not receive the hall ticket within the scheduled date, they are requested to contact the Registrar of the University.

There are 138 seats in offer for the Master’s programme.

FRI M.Sc admission: Check course details

M.Sc. Forestry- Two years- 38 seats (Indian), 2 (Foreign Nationals)

M.Sc. Wood Science and Technology- Two years- 38 seats (Indian), 2 (Foreign Nationals)

M.Sc. Environment Management- Two years- 38 seats (Indian)

M.Sc. Cellulose & Paper Technology- Two years- 20 (Indian)

FRI Dehradun admission: Eligibility criteria

M.Sc. Forestry: Three years bachelor’s degree in science with at least one of the subjects namely Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Forestry

M.Sc. Wood Science & Technology: Three years bachelor’s degree with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry or B.Sc. degree in Forestry.

M.Sc. Environment Management: Three years bachelor’s degree in any branch of Basic or Applied Sciences or Bachelor’s degree in Forestry or Agriculture or BE/B.Tech in Environment Science

M.Sc. Cellulose & Paper Technology: Graduate degree with minimum 50% marks in aggregate in Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects. BE/B.Tech. (Chemical or Mechanical Engineering with minimum 50% aggregate)

FRI M.Sc admission 2019: Counselling

On the basis of examination, the merit of the selected candidates will be released on the university’s website likley on the last week of June. The fist counselling will be conducted on July 5 and the second counselling on July 8, 2019.

Application fee: The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1200.

FRI M.Sc admission: Important dates

Last date to apply online: April 8

Last date to apply by post: March 29

Admission test: May 19

First counselling: July 5

Second counselling: July 8, 2019.

FRI M.Sc admission 2019: How to apply

The candidates can apply both online and offline. The online application process will be closed on April 8, 2019 at the official website, fri.icfre.gov.in.