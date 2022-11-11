Life in a foreign university: Save, work and study — letter from a International Business student in Australia

(This letter is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the experiences of students at different foreign universities. From scholarships and loans to food and cultural experiences — students tell us how life is different in those countries and things they are learning other than academics)

— Akhilesh Johnson

My love for travelling and experiencing different cultures brought me to the University of Canberra. I had always wanted to start my own business and in the process of fulfilling that dream, I came here to study Master of International Business.

I strongly recommend studying abroad as this will help define your life, gain new meaning and help you learn and grow. Make sure to open yourself up to people, make friends wherever you can, and expand your network of connections and contacts.

Always keep your documents ready

Initially, I connected with the consultation group, IDP, who helped me with all the documentation and paperwork. I began gathering all the essential paperwork and documents before working on my Statement of Purpose (SOP), where I clearly described everything. I found it useful to look through some sample SOPs from previous candidates as it helped me tailor my own.

Simultaneously, I also made soft copies of each document and put it up in a folder and made two photocopies of the whole document bundle to be carried to Australia. Due to possible delays in getting paperwork signed by respective authorities, it’s always worth getting things ready as early as possible. For example, I recommend completing your IELTS early, as the results are valid for two years, so you’ll have plenty of time to use this. Your medical assessment is another one to complete early — make sure to check back after a few days to ensure they have forwarded the medical reports, just in case someone has forgotten to upload it.

The documents that I submitted included my recent passport picture, my passport, offer letter, COE, IELTS results, class 10 and 12 mark sheets, bachelor’s degree mark sheets, degree certificate, my parents, and my own affidavits in case one has taken a study loan or employment proof, parents’ salary slips and bank statements.

Scholarship and education loan

I bagged the International Merit Scholarship from UC which has definitely been helpful. There were certain requirements including academic scores that I needed to achieve in order to qualify for the scholarship. There precisely isn’t much paperwork or documentation involved for this scholarship, except the International Student Application. Hence, it was quite convenient for me to apply for it.

In the application, they assessed my previous academic achievements and also my co-curricular. To qualify for this, I had to have either a GPA of 5 or above or 70 per cent (or equivalent grade) or higher in my bachelor’s degree, and since I scored more than 70 per cent in my bachelor’s, I qualified for the scholarship. Further, to guarantee my scholarship, I only had to accept my offer letter. It truly was a major benefit for me and my family, as I had taken an education loan to fund my studies at UC.

In terms of an education loan, I took one from the Axis Bank in India. I did my own research to check which bank offered the best rates and the least additional costs and charges. It was a great moment of relief when the loan paperwork was cleared by the bank. Additionally, they pay the university fees on my behalf, each semester, thus reducing the stress of doing that as well.

The procedure is similar at every bank. Banks require proof that the money is being taken only for education purposes and hence they would be checking the offer letter, the COE, and other additional documents. They would also require some sort of collateral and other checks, after which one would qualify for the loan. The procedure of getting a loan sanctioned definitely isn’t easy as it requires a lot of paperwork and one could encounter a few problems but, in the end, it is worth it.

Save, work, study — Surviving in a foreign country

One thing I learned by being here is to say “Yes” to every opportunity that comes my way as it helps me gain experience and expand my network.

Within the second week of being in this new city, I was able to land my first opportunity at a bakery. I was able to learn so much from that place including customer service, time management, prioritising tasks, and team management. These skills have helped me land on-campus jobs here at the University of Canberra.

Another lesson that I gained here is that networking is important here. Being connected with the right people certainly helps you grow and improve personality-wise, career-wise and in so many other ways.

On the seventh week after arriving here, I recall applying for the role of student ambassador and since that day, my life has changed for the better. With the exposure I received from that role, I was able to level up career-wise — which has been life-changing. Now, I can confidently speak in front of huge crowds, help students transition into a new lifestyle at the varsity, and mentor new students. I have also been able to tutor refugee students and provide them with as much assistance as possible, both in terms of academics and with adjusting to life in Canberra.

I also had the privilege of being the vice president of two student-run clubs. This helped me learn new ways to improve students’ experience in order for them to grow in every way possible.

Currently, I have three jobs on campus, and I have learned the art of living by my calendar. Each weekend, I plan my calendar for the upcoming week, this allows me to squeeze so much in a day. Also, I wake up more motivated than ever to make the best out of everything, and to even grow and learn from it.

To talk about surviving on your part-time job income, one of the major life skills that I have learned are financial management and independence. For the first month, I had money coming from home for rent and other expenses. I was also fortunate enough to get my first job within the first two weeks and it truly was a proud moment for me personally to become independent and to start saving money and managing my finances. After the first month, I also landed my first job on campus as a Student Ambassador which paid me well. So, after this, I never had to rely on my family for any finances.

I also implemented a system of keeping just 30 per cent of what I make in my primary account, and I started saving the remaining 70 per cent. Thanks to this method, I will soon be funding my own tuition and be able to begin clearing my education loan.

Indian vs Australia — education system

The study experience does vary between India and Australia. One major difference is that here the students are motivated to work in groups, meaning you can learn so much by listening to different ideas and methods. Peer learning in classes is such a huge contributor to success.

The next best thing is that students are promoted to prepare things before class so that the discussion in the class is more productive. Lastly, there is a healthy competitive spirit here among students which motivates everyone to give their best.

Although Covid disrupted millions of lives around the globe, the university made sure that the students were able to continue getting an education in the best possible way, while ensuring that nothing affects their mental well-being in any manner.

The University of Canberra relaxed the testing system while putting more emphasis on assignments and group projects, just to ensure that the social connectivity among students is retained as much as possible. Even in terms of the lectures, UC made sure to provide the best A/V services possible to ensure that the classes were recorded with utmost clarity. Moreover, professors would constantly engage with students to make sure everything was going well and smoothly.

Post-pandemic, UC is offering more events, activities, workshops and seminars just to bring back the connectivity and ensure that students have the best experience. They are also making sure that students have a safe environment to study in, by making it mandatory to wear masks inside classrooms, providing sanitisers in common areas and wipes to clean tables and other surfaces.

Lastly, the university is also offering the students free vaccines, Covid booster shots, and even flu shots.