Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Foreign universities operating in India to hold offline classes only: UGC Chief

Kumar clarified that no foreign university will be allowed to open up their campuses in India without UGC's approval. However, the initial approval will first be of ten years.

UGC | Foreign Universities | M Jagadesh KumarUniversity Grants Commission: UGC Chief has foreign universities opening campus in India will have the freedom to choose their admission process. (Representative image. Express photo)
Foreign universities operating in India to hold offline classes only: UGC Chief
UGC Guidelines for Foreign Universities: The UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar today announced that all the foreign universities that open their branches in India will be allowed to conduct offline classes only.

In a press conference, Kumar clarified that no foreign university will be allowed to open up their campuses in India without UGC’s approval. “No foreign higher education can set up campuses without the approval by the UGC,” Kumar said. However, the initial approval will first be of ten years, which will then be extended after a review.

They will also not be allowed to hold online classes. Foreign varsities can offer only full-time programmes in physical mode. While the varsities will have the freedom to come up with their own admission process, the universities “will have to ensure quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus”, he added.

To ensure that there is no chaos in funds transfer, Kumar ensured that all matters related to funding will be according to the Foreign the Exchange Management Act. He also added that the approval granted to foreign varsities will be renewed in the ninth year, subject to them meeting of certain conditions. More details about the same will be notified by the end of the month.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 12:13 IST
