Foreign universities in Mumbai 2026: Fees, courses, rankings and admission process explained

Five foreign universities — three from the UK, one from the US, and one from Australia — are set to begin operations in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming academic year. The UK contingent comprises the University of Aberdeen (Scotland), the University of York, and the University of Bristol; the University of Western Australia and Illinois Institute of Technology complete the list.

In November 2023, the University Grants Commission published regulations for the establishment and operation of foreign university branch campuses in India, implementing the government’s commitment under the National Education Policy 2020. The regulations allow foreign universities ranked in the global top 500 (either overall or in subject rankings) to establish and operate a campus in the country. These five universities are setting up their first campuses in Mumbai.

The move comes as Indian student demand for overseas education continues to grow, though universities are betting that many will opt to stay home. Amit Chakma, Vice Chancellor of the University of Western Australia told this newspaper, “There was a time when students looked almost exclusively to the US or the UK. That is no longer the case. With India’s rapid growth, opportunities here are expanding significantly.”

A Scottish institution founded in 1495, Aberdeen will launch its India campus with the August 2026 intake. Undergraduate programmes follow the Scottish four-year degree structure, with two foundational years followed by specialisation. A Scottish institution founded in 1495, Aberdeen will launch its India campus with the August 2026 intake. Undergraduate programmes follow the Scottish four-year degree structure, with two foundational years followed by specialisation.

While foreign campuses are expected to widen choice, questions remain around affordability given the fee structures, and how these degrees will compare with both overseas campuses and top Indian institutions in terms of recognition and outcomes. Most universities have announced industry tie-ups and will use a blended faculty model, with academics from their home campuses alongside locally recruited staff. Fees, course structures, and admission requirements vary by institution.

University of Aberdeen

Campus: Powai, Mumbai (temporary); future campus at CIDCO’s proposed Educity, Navi Mumbai

QS World Ranking 2026: 262

Fee structure: Rs 12 lakh – Rs 18.7 lakh per year (varies by programme)

A Scottish institution founded in 1495, Aberdeen will launch its India campus with the August 2026 intake. Undergraduate programmes follow the Scottish four-year degree structure, with two foundational years followed by specialisation. The MBA is designed for working professionals with a minimum of two years of experience. Courses span Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computing Science, Economics, and Business Administration. The university says programmes will be delivered to UK academic standards, with students receiving a UK-accredited degree. It has introduced the Aberdeen Pioneer Scholarship, offering a Rs 2 lakh tuition fee waiver to eligible students in the September 2026 cohort.

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The MBA is designed for working professionals with a minimum of two years of experience. Courses span Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computing Science, Economics, and Business Administration. The university says programmes will be delivered to UK academic standards, with students receiving a UK-accredited degree. The MBA is designed for working professionals with a minimum of two years of experience. Courses span Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computing Science, Economics, and Business Administration. The university says programmes will be delivered to UK academic standards, with students receiving a UK-accredited degree.

Admission Procedure: The admissions committee will review applications based on marks obtained in Class XII and graduation for undergraduate and postgraduate courses respectively, along with a personal transcript submitted by the applicant.

University of York

Campus: One Boulevard, Powai, Mumbai

QS World Ranking 2026: 169

Fee structure: Rs 12.5 lakh – Rs 16.5 lakh per year (varies by programme)

This is York’s first international campus outside Europe. The university will offer nine undergraduate and three postgraduate courses in Business and Management, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Economics, and Finance for its 2026 cohort. The university says students will have access to local and international internships, semester-exchange opportunities at the York campus in the UK, and a global partner network. The merit-based York Academic Excellence Scholarship is renewed annually, with students required to maintain a minimum 70% score to continue receiving it. Faculty will follow a blended model combining international and locally recruited Indian academics.

Admission Procedure: Admissions will be based on a combination of marks obtained in Class XII and graduation for undergraduate and postgraduate courses respectively, along with an interview with the admissions committee.

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University of Western Australia

Campus: Waterstones, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai

QS World Ranking 2026: 77

Fee structure: To be announced closer to launch

UWA’s Mumbai campus has capacity for close to 1,000 students but will begin with a limited number of courses, which the university says is to ensure quality. The September 2026 intake will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Business, Data Science, and related interdisciplinary fields. A range of merit-based and need-sensitive scholarships will be available, with details to be released alongside admissions announcements. Faculty will be drawn from Australia alongside locally recruited academics.

Admission Procedure: Admissions will be based on a combination of marks obtained in Class XII and graduation for undergraduate and postgraduate courses respectively, along with a statement of purpose for undergraduate applicants and a resume for postgraduate applicants.

Illinois Institute of Technology

Campus: Godrej Business District, Vikhroli, Mumbai

QS World Ranking 2026: 591

Fee structure: Rs 16 lakh – Rs 20 lakh per year

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Illinois Tech’s Mumbai campus is located inside the Godrej Business District, home to over 100 companies including multinationals. According to the university, the curriculum mirrors the Chicago campus and covers Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Data Science, and Business Administration at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Admission Procedure: Admissions follow a US-style evaluation process, with SAT scores optional. The committee considers coursework level, academic performance in honours/AP/IB courses, personal statement, and extracurricular involvement for undergraduates. Graduate applicants are assessed across multiple factors for a comprehensive picture of potential.

University of Bristol

Campus: Cignus Powai, near Powai Lake, Mumbai

QS World Ranking 2026: 51

Fee structure: Rs 15 lakh – Rs 17 lakh per year (varies by course)

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Bristol’s Mumbai Enterprise Campus marks the university’s first international campus. The August 2026 launch will begin with a limited cohort of no more than 250 students, which the university says is intended to ensure quality. Programmes include Data Science, Economics, Finance, and Immersive Arts, and are aligned with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. An MoU with the Government of Maharashtra includes a fully funded scholarship for up to 10 undergraduate students — a 100% tuition fee waiver for the full programme duration. Bristol has also announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a £1.5 million philanthropic gift from the Shanta Foundation.

Admission Procedure: Apart from marks obtained in Class XII and graduation for undergraduate and postgraduate courses respectively, applicants must submit a personal statement on academic interest and an academic reference from a teacher. Programme-specific requirements may apply.