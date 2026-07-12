Foreign student enrolment in India rises 47% in a decade; Nepal remains top source

Nepal has remained the largest source of foreign students studying in India over the past decade, even as the country’s higher education sector has attracted students from more countries and seen overall enrolment rise. Data from the Ministry of Education shows that 58,134 foreign students from 173 countries were enrolled in Indian universities and colleges during the 2023-24 academic year. A decade earlier, in 2013-14, India hosted 39,517 foreign students from 158 countries. This marks an increase of 18,617 students, or nearly 47 per cent, while the number of countries represented has risen by 15.

Nepal accounted for 24.1 per cent of all foreign student enrolments in 2023-24, up from 21 per cent in 2013-14, making it India’s largest source country in both periods.