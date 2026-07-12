Foreign student enrolment in India rises 47% in a decade; Nepal remains top source

Nepal has remained the largest source of foreign students studying in India over the past decade, even as the country’s higher education sector has attracted students from more countries and seen overall enrolment rise. Data from the Ministry of Education shows that 58,134 foreign students from 173 countries were enrolled in Indian universities and colleges during the 2023-24 academic year. A decade earlier, in 2013-14, India hosted 39,517 foreign students from 158 countries. This marks an increase of 18,617 students, or nearly 47 per cent, while the number of countries represented has risen by 15.
Nepal accounted for 24.1 per cent of all foreign student enrolments in 2023-24, up from 21 per cent in 2013-14, making it India’s largest source country in both periods.
While Nepal has retained the top position, the profile of other leading source countries has changed considerably over the decade. In 2013-14, Afghanistan (8 per cent), Bhutan (7 per cent), Malaysia (6 per cent), Sudan (5 per cent) and Iraq (5 per cent) followed Nepal among the biggest contributors.
By 2023-24, the list had shifted. The United Arab Emirates accounted for 7 per cent of all foreign students, followed by the United States and Bangladesh at 5.9 per cent each, Nigeria at 5.5 per cent and Zimbabwe at 4 per cent. The latest survey also recorded students from countries such as Lebanon, Burkina Faso, Mongolia, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Chile, reflecting a wider geographical spread.
|Top source countries
|2013-14
|2023-24
|1
|Nepal (21%)
|Nepal (24.1%)
|2
|Afghanistan (8%)
|UAE (7%)
|3
|Bhutan (7%)
|US (5.9%)
|4
|Malaysia (6%)
|Bangladesh (5.9%)
|5
|Sudan (5%)
|Nigeria (5.5%)
|6
|Iraq (5%)
|Zimbabwe (4%)
Despite the changing mix of countries, the concentration of foreign students has remained largely unchanged. The top 10 source countries accounted for 65 per cent of all international students in 2013-14. In 2023-24, their share stood at 63.8 per cent.
The latest survey also found that undergraduate programmes remain the preferred choice among international students, accounting for 73.6 per cent of all foreign enrolments. Karnataka emerged as the leading destination for foreign students with 7,914 enrolments, followed by Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The Ministry of Education launched the Study in India programme in 2018 to attract international students to Indian higher education institutions. Since 2019-20, foreign student enrolment has increased from 48,898 to 58,134, according to the latest AISHE report.