Foreign registrations at DU multi-fold despite introducing fee, over 1000 already enrolled

DU admissions 2019: More than 1000 foreign-nationals have already enrolled across various courses in the University of Delhi (DU), according to deputy dean, international relations, Amarjiva Lochan. “This year, over 6,000 students have registered for admission under foreign quota. The number of applicants is over 2,200 for far,” said Lochan.

Last year, the number of applications was nearly 2,800 of which only 456 students finally enrolled at the varsity. This year, while the number of applications is comparatively lower, the admissions are likely to go higher. “We have introduced a fee of Rs 1,500 in the foreign quota category to put a tab on fraudulent applications,” he informed. “We enrol 14-15 people in the admissions process and many students used to apply through foreign quota despite being not eligible only to enhance their chances. This was a loss of energy hence, the fee was introduced.”

The varsity has reserved 10 per cent supernumerary seats for foreign-students which comes to around 6,400 seats. Since the registration for the undergraduate courses has already been over, the target of filling all the seats available will not be possible even this year. The deputy dean, international relations informed, “We do receive interest from foreign nationals but non-availability of hostel seats for them is also a challenge in having them onboard.”

Like last year, most of the applications have come from South Asian neighbours including Afghanistan. Many students from Africa have also applied. Lochan informed that over 70 per cent of total applications are for undergraduate courses. The applications for PhD programmes are still open and will conclude by the end of July.

The merit list for the foreign nationals is also released separately by the varsity.

The number of applications in the regular admissions at the varsity has also seen a decline of over 20,000. The officials from the admissions council claimed that the decline was a result of putting a cap on multiple admissions. The officials, however, did not rule out the fact that students are being attracted towards the foreign-collaboration and ‘fancy’ courses provided by the private universities.