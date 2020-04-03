Chandigarh: For upcoming entrance exams, coaching centres opt for online classrooms

For the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) which is conducted for admission into IITs, NITs, and IIITs, the coaching centers in Chandigarh have initiated the enrollment of students preparing for the entrance exam. (Representational) For the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) which is conducted for admission into IITs, NITs, and IIITs, the coaching centers in Chandigarh have initiated the enrollment of students preparing for the entrance exam. (Representational)

Amid the lockdown, while several entrance examinations including those of JEE, CLAT, NEET etc are just a few months away, the coaching centers in Chandigarh have opted to start online classes on Youtube, and websites of the institutions and have started enrollment of students.

At Aakash too, the enrollment and registration of students has begun and students have been asked to pay the fee of Rs 1.32 lakh in three installments for the course of one year. The classes will initially begin online for which the institute will provide a login id and password for the students to access the classroom online.

An official of the institute said, recorded lectures will be provided to the students which they can access on the site of the institute. The institute is also providing e-text books and e-notes to the students. Once the lockdown restrictions are lifted, the classes will begin offline. Similarly, other institutes for JEE entrance coaching, like FIITJEE are also providing online classes and have begun enrollment.

For the entrance exam of CLAT (Common Law Admission Test), law coaching centers, including Jurist Academy, have begun the enrollment process, and are giving online classes through YouTube links which are provided to students through WhatsApp.

Apart from the educational institutions for entrance examinations, coaching centers providing coaching for entrance exams of various government jobs are also using the online method.

At Gyanam institute in Chandigarh, the classes are being run live through Youtube, which the institute is giving free of cost.

