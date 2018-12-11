For underprivileged, a Delhi govt scheme to get into varsities abroad

To help students from the SC, ST, OBC and minority communities pursue their dreams of getting into world-class universities such as Oxford and Harvard, the Delhi government has finalised a fellowship scheme to fund their education.

The proposal for the scheme, prepared by the Department of Social Welfare, has been sent to other departments such as finance, law and planning for feedback.

According to officials, money will be taken out of the SC/ST fund allocated for development of these students.

Sources said the fellowship scheme will motivate students who have got admission to these reputed universities but are unable to attend due to shortage of funds.

“The file has been moved to various departments and we are now awaiting their comments. It will then be put up in the Cabinet for approval,” said a senior Delhi government official.

As per the plan, the department aims to send 200 students abroad every year as part of the fellowship. Only residents of Delhi can avail the scheme’s benefits.

The scheme, an official said, is inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar, who pursued higher education after he was awarded a scholarship.

In 1913, Ambedkar moved to the United States after he was awarded a Baroda State Scholarship of £11.50 (Sterling) per month for three years under a scheme established by Sayajirao Gaekwad III (Gaekwad of Baroda). The scheme was designed to provide opportunities for postgraduate education at Columbia University in New York.

“We don’t want any child to be stopped from dreaming. In many cases, families are not able to bear the financial burden of these universities. We will provide them assistance… these children will play an important role in the development of Delhi. The idea is to promote students belonging to reserved categories and guide them to walk in the footsteps of Ambedkar sahab,” said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.