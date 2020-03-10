For students in Delhi’s riot-hit areas, board exams on till mid-April

However, this provision only applied for examinations till March 7. (Representational Image) However, this provision only applied for examinations till March 7. (Representational Image)

Board exams for some students in riot-hit Northeast Delhi will go on till mid-April, according to the revised examination schedule released by the CBSE on Monday. The riots in Northeast Delhi had broken out in the midst of the class X and XII board examinations, following which the Board had postponed four exams for students writing their exams at over 80 centres in the affected areas.

It decided to resume the examinations in the region from March 2 onwards, with the provision that students who were unable to do so could choose to write the exam at a later date set by the Board. However, this provision only applied for examinations till March 7.

On Monday, the CBSE released the revised schedule for both the postponed examinations as well as the papers for which students had the option of appearing later. According to the original schedule, the examinations were supposed to end on March 30.

Now, for some of these students, the examinations will end as late as April 13 — which is the rescheduled date for the class XII political science paper. The first exam to be cancelled was the English paper for class X students, which was originally scheduled for February 26. This exam will now be held on March 21.

From now, students from the region will have to sit for all scheduled exams and will not have the option to appear on a later date.

