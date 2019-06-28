For sixth straight year, JEE Advanced toppers pick IIT-Bombay over NIRF rank 1 IIT-Madras

JEE Advanced 2019, JoSAA: Following the trend of the past six years, this year too, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced toppers have also opted for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Out of the top 100 ranks, as many as 64 have chosen for the IIT-B in the recently concluded counselling. The second choice was IIT-Delhi with 33 out of the top 100 opted for it. India’s top ranking institute, according to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – the IIT-Madras has got only one student out of the top 100 opting for it.

Advertising

Last year, out of top 50, as many as 47 opted for IIT-Bombay and rest three opted for IIT-Delhi. Among top 100 rank holders in JEE Advanced 2018, a total of 59 out of top 100 opted for IIT-Bombay, 30 for IIT-Delhi and six for IIT-Madras. This year, however, IIT-Madras has followed further with only one taker in top 100, despite the climb in NIRF ranking.

Read| No JEE Main, reserved seats: Yet IITs fail to woo foreign students

In top 500, the number of takers for IIT-B went up from 130/500 in 2018 to 147/500 this year and for IIT-Delhi the number went from 109/500 to 142/500. IIT-Madras too had a slight increase from 50 out of top 500 rank holders in 2018 to 53 students opting for it this year.

Advertising

Last year, a total of 51 students in top 500 opted out of IIT admissions while this year all of the top 500 have participated in the counselling and selected an IIT, however, the final admission data will only be available after all rounds of counselling are closed.

Read| JEE Advanced 2019: Why are students opting out of IIT entrance exam?

When it comes to the All India Rank (AIR) 1, since 2014, they have been opting for IIT Bombay, however, the 2014 topper Chitraang Murdia and JEE Advanced 2015 topper Satvat Jagwani left the IITs to pursue studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US.

As per the official data, a total of 2,02,768 candidates filled 2,24,89,623 choices in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admission to 107 offered programmes by 107 institutes across India, including 23 IITs, 31 NITz, 25 IITs and 28 other government-funded institutes.