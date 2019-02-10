For SDMC students, dinosaurs coming to Tagore Garden

Life-sized robotic models of five different kinds of dinosaurs will be put up for display for students, by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation at Aryabhatt Science Museum in Tagore Garden. Models of the Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus, Mamenchisaurus, Triceratops and Baryonyx — five metres in size and made of steel and silica gel, fitted with motors and operated electronically — will be put up for display, chairperson of the education department Nandini Sharma said.

“They have been designed in a way that they look real… students will get to see the movement of their eyes, mouth and tail,” she said.

Director of the education department of South MCD J L Gupta said that the dinosaurs will be installed within two months. The facility will be free for students, but others will have to buy tickets to see them.

Tyrannosaurus, which is considered to have lived 68 to 66 million years ago, was among the last non-avian dinosaurs to exist before the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction. Fossils of Stegosaurus at least 155 and 150 million years old were found in the western United States.

Dinosaurs were selected for the project as they are popular among students due to movies such as Jurrasic Park, an education department official said. For instance, Mamenchisaurus, known for its long neck, which is half of the total body length, is seen in most of the Jurrasic Park series.

Baryonyx, which lived in the Barremian stage of the Early Cretaceous Period about 130–125 million years ago, is also among ones seen in Hollywood movies, the official added.

The South MCD also plans to start computer education in all its schools and is hiring dedicated teachers for computer classes.

Currently, there are no dedicated teachers to conduct computer classes despite computers in its schools. There are 581 schools under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction where children, mostly from poor families, study.