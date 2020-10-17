For its golden jubilee, SIU to hold lit fest

The inaugural ceremony will take place on Saturday at 11.30 am, for which Dr Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP, has been invited as chief guest. (File)

For its golden jubilee, Symbiosis International University is organising a literary festival on October 17 and 18, to “celebrate 50 years of excellence in education”.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on Saturday at 11.30 am, for which Dr Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP, has been invited as chief guest.

Dr S B Majumdar, founder and president of SIU, will preside over the function. Among those also present will be Dr Vidya Yerav-dekar, pro-chancellor of SIU and Dr Rajani Gupte, V-C of SIU.

After the inaugural ceremony, author and columnist Chetan Bhagat will read from his book India Positive, as well as from his columns. In the second session, columnist and novelist Shobhaa De will hold a discussion on the topic ‘Saying It Like It Is’ with Anupam Siddhartha, director ELTIS-SIFIL. In the third session, news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and Dr Ruchi Jaggi, director, SIMC Pune, will give a speech. In the last session, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will hold a discussion on ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World’, along with Amb Gautam Bambawale.

On Sunday, journalist and author Shekhar Gupta will hold a discussion. Pavan Varma, former IFS officer will hold a talk on ‘Hindu Philosophy (Adi Shankaracharya and Lord Ram) with Latika Padgaonkar. Javed Akhtar will give a speech on ‘Power of Words: Their Impact on Cinema’, and Manu Pillai, TCA Raghavan, and Parvati Sharma will speak on ‘History Made Popular: Revival of Interest in Indian History’ with professor Radhika Seshan, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts.

