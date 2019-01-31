For EWS students, IIT-Delhi to increase seats by 12.5% this year

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) has decided to increase its seats by 12.5 per cent this academic year, and by the same percentage in the following year, to implement the economically weaker quota for upper castes, as ordered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The order has directed all central educational institutions to introduce the 10 per cent quota from the new academic session starting in July, and finalise their implementation plan latest by March 31.

“We will increase seats by 12.5 per cent this year and the remaining the next year. We are supposed to submit our financial requirements regarding this to the government, which we are in the process of doing. The communication has to go to the central JEE coordinating office too, as they need to know the exact number of seats (which will increase),” IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao told The Indian Express.

He said the major requirement, in terms of funds, will be needed for hostels, and that classroom space will not be an issue.

“We roughly have 10,000 students and need to take in 2,500 more students. Our large hostels have a capacity for about 800 students. So we require at least three more hostels. But we don’t have space for new hostels, so we will need to demolish our 50-year-old hostels, which have about 300 seats and make larger hostels,” said Rao.

He added that the institute was going by the MHRD directive and would think about the constitutionality of upper caste reservations only when the Supreme Court takes a decision in that regard.