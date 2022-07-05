Footwear shop owner’s son, daughters of plumber, labourer among Mohali toppers

A footwear shop owner’s son and a labourer’s daughter managed to bag the top positions in Mohali in the Class 10 matriculation examination results that were declared on Tuesday by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Aviraj Gautam, a student of Shaheed Lieutenant Bikram Singh Government Senior Secondary School Sialba-Fatehpur, scored the first position in Mohali, having secured 633 marks out of the total 650 (97.38%). According to the PSEB, Aviraj had secured the 11th rank in the state.

Son of a footwear shop owner Aviraj Gautam on Tuesday told The Indian Express that he wanted to be a scientist, while giving the entire credit of his success to his teachers and parents.

The boy’s father, Rajneesh Gautam, said that Aviraj was the youngest among his siblings. He stated that his eldest daughter is doing Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) while his other son had secured 94 per cent marks in the senior secondary examination.

“My children have been working hard and I have encouraged them at every step. They are making us proud,” Rajneesh said.

The second topper from the district, Manpreet Kaur, is a student of student of Government Senior Secondary School, Dayalpura, and stood second in the district by securing 97.3 per cent marks. As per the PSEB, Manpreet, who is the daughter of a plumber, had bagged the 11th rank in the state, having scored 633 marks out of the total 650.

However, since Manpreet was older than Aviraj she was placed below him on the merit list. As per PSEB, if two students secure the same marks, then their positions are decided as per age of the candidates.

Manpreet Kaur said that she wanted to appear for the judicial services exam in the future and become a judge. She also said that she will take up Arts in Class 11.

Taniya Rani, who stood third in the district by securing 630 marks (96.92%), bagged the 14th rank in the state.

Taniya’s father Sunil Kumar is a labourer at a brick kiln. Sunil Kumar said that he has three daughters and a son. He added that his daughter had made him proud.

“I was not aware of the result. I got a call from home and came home immediately to celebrate with my family,” Kumar said. Taniya, on her part, said that she wanted to be a civil servant.