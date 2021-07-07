68% engineers inducted in FMS Delhi’s MBA programme

Following the online interview process conducted in May and June, the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, will be accepting 285 students as the batch of 2021-2023 for their two-year full-time masters of business administration (MBA) programme.

The batch has an average work experience duration of 21 months. Gender diversity stands high at 51 per cent, enabling a healthy opportunity for girls to pursue this programme. Data about their educational background says that 68 per cent of the students are from the engineering field, followed by 18 per cent from commerce, 8 per cent from science and the remaining 6 per cent from other diverse disciplines.

The distribution of undergraduate colleges indicates that most of the students hail from the top graduation colleges of India. The batch comprises 16 per cent hailing from IITs/BITS, 20 per cent from NIT/NSIT/DTU, and 18 per cent from premium colleges of Delhi University.

The work experience of the students is distributed across diverse sectors with 14 per cent from the banking/financial Services field, 20 per cent from consulting roles, 32 per cent in IT, 22 per cent in manufacturing, and 12 per cent in various other domains. They have worked with the top Indian and international corporations like Accenture, Airbus, Bain&Co, etc.