scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

FMS Delhi records 100% placement; highest package at Rs 1.23 crore

The BFSI sector saw a significant rise in the number of offers made, with a 19 per cent increase compared to the previous year. A total of 27 per cent of the candidates got placed in the Consulting domain.

FMS Delhi placement reportAs per the institute, 97 per cent of the offers made were above Rs 20 lakh per annum. Image source: fms.edu
Listen to this article
FMS Delhi records 100% placement; highest package at Rs 1.23 crore
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi today concluded the final placement process for the batch of 2023 registering a 100 per cent placement. The institute recorded its highest package at Rs 1.23 crore while the average CTC of the batch increased to Rs 34.1 lakh per annum with the median CTC at Rs 31 lakh per annum.

As per the FMS Delhi, 97 per cent of the offers made were above Rs 20 lakh per annum. Notably, the BFSI sector saw a significant rise in the number of offers made, with a 19 per cent increase compared to the previous year. A total of 27 per cent of the candidates got placed in the Consulting domain.

Read |SRCC placement: Rise in overall offers, highest package at Rs 30.6 lakh

Of the total offers, 19 per cent were from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) domain and 27 per cent of the candidates got placed in the consulting domain.

The process saw a participation of 269 out of 273 students, with four students opting for placement holiday – the provision to take a placement break to pursue an entrepreneurial venture, with the option to return within two years to sit for the placements.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

Among the major recruiters were – Accenture Strategy, Airtel, Amazon, American Express, Atlassian, Bain & Co., Airtel, Adani, Capgemini, Nestle, ITC among others.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 14:31 IST
Next Story

Four-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close