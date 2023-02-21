FMS Delhi records 100% placement; highest package at Rs 1.23 crore

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi today concluded the final placement process for the batch of 2023 registering a 100 per cent placement. The institute recorded its highest package at Rs 1.23 crore while the average CTC of the batch increased to Rs 34.1 lakh per annum with the median CTC at Rs 31 lakh per annum.

As per the FMS Delhi, 97 per cent of the offers made were above Rs 20 lakh per annum. Notably, the BFSI sector saw a significant rise in the number of offers made, with a 19 per cent increase compared to the previous year. A total of 27 per cent of the candidates got placed in the Consulting domain.

Of the total offers, 19 per cent were from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) domain and 27 per cent of the candidates got placed in the consulting domain.

The process saw a participation of 269 out of 273 students, with four students opting for placement holiday – the provision to take a placement break to pursue an entrepreneurial venture, with the option to return within two years to sit for the placements.

Among the major recruiters were – Accenture Strategy, Airtel, Amazon, American Express, Atlassian, Bain & Co., Airtel, Adani, Capgemini, Nestle, ITC among others.