DU FMS admissions 2019: Apply for MBA and PhD course

DU FMS admissions 2019: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi has released a notification for applicants interested in pursuing its two-year full-time MBA and PhD programmes. The eligible candidates can apply through the official website, fms.edu, on or before November 20, 2018.

The candidates will be offered a seat for the above programmes on the basis of CAT score, personal interview. This year, Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta will conduct the CAT examinations on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The admit card will be released on October 24, and students can download it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in

FMS Delhi admissions 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates interested in applying for this programme must have completed graduation from a recognised university in any subject, with at least 50 per cent marks. For SC/ST/OBC/PWD), it is 45 per cent. They must have done 12 years of formal schooling

The candidate must also have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018)

Candidates appearing for the final year examination of Bachelor’s Degree may also apply.

Selection process

MBA: The admission will be based on extempore speech, personal interview and CAT 2016 score.

Ph D: It will be based on academic performance, essay writing and personal interview of the eligible candidates.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, fmsadmissions.com, on or before November 20, 2018.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 8, 2018

Last date to apply online: November 20, 2018

Last date for Foreign students: February 28, 2019.

The admission to two-year evening MBA Executive and MBA Executive (Health Care Administration) Programmes will be based on academic graduation marks, executive experience, general ability test and personal interview.

In case of a problem, send an e-mail stating the problem at admissions@fms.edu or Contact 011-27666387.

