FMGs want relief, while NBEMS says the competency bar is non-negotiable

The attempt-wise results have added another dimension to the debate. (representative image/file)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is willing to address genuine concerns raised by Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) over the June 2026 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). However, there will be no dilution of the minimum competency standard required to practise medicine in India, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The assertion comes as FMGs continue to protest in Delhi over the examination, weeks after NBEMS announced a series of measures to make FMGE more transparent and candidate-friendly. The agitation has included protests in the Gautam Nagar area, with some candidates also resorting to a hunger strike.

The June FMGE has come under intense scrutiny after only 12.38 per cent of the 37,448 candidates who appeared for the examination qualified. The National Medical Commission (NMC), however, has defended the inclusion of video-based questions, saying they were intended to test clinical skills rather than merely theoretical recall.